The Most Popular Plastic Surgery Procedures By State

Working with a digital marketing agency to compare Google’s national search volume with the most searched plastic surgery procedures by state in 2016, the website Plastic Surgery Portal recently analyzed the most popular plastic surgery procedures in every state. As you might have guessed, people on the West are all about breast enlargement. They also appear to be enthralled by Kylie Jenner’s puffy lips, causing a spike in searches for lip injections. You may also note an overwhelming number of penis enlargement surgeries, suggesting men are more open to cosmetic surgery than ever before. Perhaps the least shocking of all searches is our nation’s collective interest in liposuction (which took 15 individual states), especially on the East Coast. Here’s the official map, along with a few of the most revealing insights offered by the map.