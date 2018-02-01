Here Are the Most Popular Super Bowl Foods by State

A food map created ahead of the Super Bowl reveals the most popular big-game foods for each state.

The “Game Day Food Lineup” graphic, created by a General Mills research group, is based on recipe search data from popular sites.

Most of the state dishes include typical watch-party appetizers such as queso cheese dip and Buffalo chicken wings. Some states, however, stood out from the crowd — Illinois included.

Alabama — Mississippi Roast

Alaska — Potato Salad

Arizona — Chili

Arkansas — Queso Cheese Dip

California — Chicken Wings

Colorado — Taco Pie

Connecticut — Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

Delaware — Butter Cake Bars

Florida — Sausage Cheese Balls

Georgia — Sliders

Hawaii — Crescent Sloppy Joes

Idaho — Little Smokies

Illinois — Chex Mix

Indiana — Root Beer Chicken

Iowa — Pigs In A Blanket

Kansas — Dill Pickle Soup

Kentucky — Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Lousiana — Crab au Gratin

Maine — Clam Dip

Maryland — Pizza Sticks

Massachusetts — Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan — Potato Soup

Minnesota — Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish

Mississippi — Beef Stew

Missouri — Hamburgers

Montana — Buffalo Chicken Dip

Nebraska — Hot Wings

Nevada — Sausage Cheese Balls

New Hampshire — Chili

New Jersey — Chili

New Mexico — Seven Layer Taco Dip

New York — Buffalo Chicken Wings

North Carolina — Sausage Cheese Balls

North Dakota — Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Ohio — White Chicken Chili

Oklahoma — Stuffed Mushrooms

Oregon — Taco Soup

Pennsylvania — Potato Soup

Rhode Island — Chili

South Carolina — Cowboy Caviar

South Dakota — Hummus

Tennessee — Skillet Dips

Texas — Sausage Cheese Balls

Utah — Pulled Pork

Vermont — Bruschetta

Virginia — Deviled Eggs

Washington — Jalapeño Popper Dip

West Virginia — Sliders

Wisconsin — Pinwheels

Wyoming — Sliders

