Here Are the Most Popular Super Bowl Foods by State

A food map created ahead of the Super Bowl reveals the most popular big-game foods for each state.
The “Game Day Food Lineup” graphic, created by a General Mills research group, is based on recipe search data from popular sites.
Most of the state dishes include typical watch-party appetizers such as queso cheese dip and Buffalo chicken wings. Some states, however, stood out from the crowd — Illinois included.
Alabama — Mississippi Roast
Alaska — Potato Salad
Arizona — Chili
Arkansas — Queso Cheese Dip
California — Chicken Wings
Colorado — Taco Pie
Connecticut — Slow Cooker Chicken Wings
Delaware — Butter Cake Bars
Florida — Sausage Cheese Balls
Georgia — Sliders
Hawaii — Crescent Sloppy Joes
Idaho — Little Smokies
Illinois — Chex Mix
Indiana — Root Beer Chicken
Iowa — Pigs In A Blanket
Kansas — Dill Pickle Soup
Kentucky — Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Lousiana — Crab au Gratin
Maine — Clam Dip
Maryland — Pizza Sticks
Massachusetts — Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan — Potato Soup
Minnesota — Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish
Mississippi — Beef Stew
Missouri — Hamburgers
Montana — Buffalo Chicken Dip
Nebraska — Hot Wings
Nevada — Sausage Cheese Balls
New Hampshire — Chili
New Jersey — Chili
New Mexico — Seven Layer Taco Dip
New York — Buffalo Chicken Wings
North Carolina — Sausage Cheese Balls
North Dakota — Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Ohio — White Chicken Chili
Oklahoma — Stuffed Mushrooms
Oregon — Taco Soup
Pennsylvania — Potato Soup
Rhode Island — Chili
South Carolina — Cowboy Caviar
South Dakota — Hummus
Tennessee — Skillet Dips
Texas — Sausage Cheese Balls
Utah — Pulled Pork
Vermont — Bruschetta
Virginia — Deviled Eggs
Washington — Jalapeño Popper Dip
West Virginia — Sliders
Wisconsin — Pinwheels
Wyoming — Sliders