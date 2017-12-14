Potbelly Sandwich Shop Opens Today In Mankato

Mankato’s first Potbelly Sandwich Shop opens its doors to the public today.

The restaurant is located near Walmart, off of Madison Avenue and Highway 22. Potbelly’s menu includes a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11am to 9pm. and Sunday from 11am to 8pm. Delivery and drive-through hours will be Monday through Sunday from 11am to 8pm.

The restaurant also has a Potbelly stove, which the restaurant chain notes warmed millions of homes for many years and “acted as gathering places – warm little outposts where local people could share a meal and some conversation.”

Owner Paul Goldammer says Mankato is the perfect fit. “I know our local vibe will appeal to university students, families and people running errands…and I look forward to turning Mankato residents into lifelong Potbelly fans,” said Goldammer.

