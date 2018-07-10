Power Lines Hanging Dangerously Close to Minnesota River

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging boaters to use extreme caution on the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine.

Boating in the area is precarious because the water levels have risen to a point where power lines going across the river are just four feet above the water.

“This is a very real danger to boaters as the power lines can be very difficult to see,” the sheriff’s office says.

The Minnesota River is producing minor to moderate flooding in the area, with areas closer to Jordan expected to rise about six more inches before cresting on Wednesday.

Any additional rainfall could change the situation, and rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

