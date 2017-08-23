Powerball Jackpot Now 2nd Biggest in History

Get your lucky numbers ready. The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball lottery game has climbed to $700 million, making it the second largest in US history. The drawing will be 9:59pm.

For the record, the $700 million figure refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners favor the cash option, which pays significantly less. For the current jackpot, the cash prize would be $443.3 million.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The only bigger Powerball jackpot came in 2016, when it reached $1.6 billion.