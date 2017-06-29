Pregnant Woman Runs Over Thief in Walmart Parking Lot

A pregnant woman driving an SUV reportedly chased down a suspected purse thief and struck him with her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Asheville, North Carolina – and it was all caught on video. Christine Braswell, 26, confronted the man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly grabbed her purse and other items from her SUV. “He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” Braswell . “Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right; it’s not fair.” Well, we guess she taught him a lesson he won’t soon forget!