Prince Fans Will Flock to Henderson This Weekend

Grab your raspberry beret, hop in your little red Corvette and head straight for the Southern Minnesota town of Henderson this weekend for all thing Prince!

While Prince is forever associated with First Avenue in Minneapolis and his Paisley Park studios in Chanhassen, the city of Henderson is the Minnesota epicenter of Prince celebrations this weekend.

The Purple One would have turned 60 years old yesterday, and a three-day festival celebrating the landmark is kicking off in his honor.

That’s thanks to the efforts of local resident Joel King, who was a camera operator on one of Prince’s films and has gathered donations from around the world to organize the Prince Legacy Henderson Project, with help from fellow fans in nearby Mankato, as well as Maryland and New York.

Henderson featured in several scenes in Prince’s celebrated movie “Purple Rain,” and the Mankato Free Press reports that King has befriended many of those who made a pilgrimage to the southeast Minnesota city to visit these locations.

Thanks to the donations of fans, King and his team are installing a commemorative Prince bench and mural in the city’s downtown, as well as a new street sign for Henderson Station Road, which is being given the honorary name “Purple Rain Road.”

The effort has attracted interest from national outlets including Rolling Stone, as music media marks the late icon’s 60th.

Members of Prince’s family are expected to show up too, though it hasn’t been revealed which ones.

Here’s the lineup of events:

