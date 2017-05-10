Prom Date is Drop Dead Gorgeous
By Greg Travis
|
May 10, 2017 @ 5:45 AM

Students at a high school in New Jersey are still trying to figure out what possessed one of their classmates to arrive at the junior prom in a coffin.

After most of her classmates showed up to the dance in a limo, Megan Flaherty pulled up in a hearse. The driver and her date emerged from the vehicle, opened  the rear door and slid out a coffin, which Megan then stepped out of as her confused classmates were stunned. Meghan says she just wanted to have some fun, but she’s actually interested in becoming a funeral director after college.

Reactions to her stunt have been mixed, with some finding it funny and others calling it disrespectful.

