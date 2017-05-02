Pucker Up!!!

So pickle juice soda is a thing now. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, with locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania, has started making and selling Pickle Juice Soda and the internet has lost its mind! Most people are questioning the craziness, but for those people who love to drink the juice it’s a dream come true. In store, the soda costs $2.50 a bottle but it’s a whopping $10 each for online purchases. Unless you live near one of these shops you might just have to resort to drinking right out of the jar …

Source: Cosmo