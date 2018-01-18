Ranking the 4 Possible Super Bowl Matchups

1. Patriots vs. Vikings

From a football nerd’s perspective, this is the dream matchup. Bill Belichick going up against Mike Zimmer, and both have two weeks to prepare? Sign me up. Now.

It would be fascinating to see how Zimmer defends this Patriots offense. How does he handle Rob Gronkowski? What about the Patriots versatile backs? Does he blitz Brady? We need answers.

And what does Belichick have cooked up for an offense that has no apparent weaknesses? The receivers are impossible to cover one-on-one, the running game has been quietly dominant all season and the quarterback can create out of structure. Belichick would have his work cut out for him.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Brady vs. Case Keenum is the best possible quarterback matchup.

2. Patriots vs. Eagles

A Patriots-Eagles matchup doesn’t sound too interesting on paper, but we kind of need Tom Brady in this Super Bowl, right? Are you really prepared to live in a world where Blake Bortles and Nick Foles or Keenum are competing for a ring? I know I’m not. Though Belichick would eat Foles’ lunch, Brady taking on Jim Schwartz’s defense would be fun to watch. These Eagles look a lot like those Giants teams that vanquished the Pats, only with a less-capable quarterback.

3. Vikings vs. Jaguars

While America would not be interested in a Bortles-Keenum matchup, the Vikings receivers going up against the Jaguars cornerbacks would be enough to capture football nerds’ attention. Bortles facing a Zimmer defense has disaster potential, which might be fun to watch for everyone outside of Jacksonville.

4. Jaguars vs. Eagles

Yeah, no. This is the worst-case scenario. Nobody wants to watch a Super Bowl that finishes with a score of 10-7. Just cancel the Super Bowl if these teams win on Sunday.

