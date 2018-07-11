Rash Of Burglaries And Thefts Plague Waseca’s Southeast Neighborhood

The Waseca Police Department is cautioning residents, and asking for their assistance to solve a rash of crimes that have recently plagued the city.

Via their Facebook page, the department says there’s been a recent uptick in reports of burglaries, thefts, and vehicles being ransacked, particularly in Waseca’s southeast neighborhood. Most of the crimes were reported between July 2 – July 8.

Police say one of the larger ticket items to be stolen was a 2010 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup. The truck has yet to be recovered. It is described as dark blue with gray trim and a topper. The license plate is 554-SGX.

A list of incidents has been posted on the Waseca Police Department’s Facebook page. They are requesting that anyone willing to share video footage from their residence or business during the indicated time frames get in contact with police.

Besides the F-150, stolen items include: welder, air compressor, chainsaws, medications, computer, jewelry, and other items.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

