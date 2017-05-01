Re-Boot of This Classic 90’s Sitcom Is In The Works

By Greg Travis
|
May 1, 9:59 AM

One of the great sitcoms of the 1990s, Roseanne, is being resurrected as an “eight-episode limited series,according to Deadline.  Most of the original cast, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf, has signed on to reprise their roles. No word on which Becky will return, though.

The original Roseanne ran for 222 episodes over nine seasons on ABC (it was the highest-rated show on TV in season two; it stayed in the top-10 until the final two years), and won four Emmys, including three for Metcalf. Deadline reports that the new installment, which is being produced by Barr and Gilbert, as well as Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, is “currently in the marketplace, with multiple networks bidding,” including ABC and Netflix.  Can’t wait!

 

 

