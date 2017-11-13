Re-Purpose Your Empty Wine Bottles For The Holidays!

Why have a real Christmas tree or even a fake one … when you can have a wine bottle Christmas tree! Wine bottle trees are the latest trend taking over Instagram, and they are basically a bunch of empty wine bottles shaped like a Christmas tree. The best part? Your tree can continue to grow in size on your countdown to Christmas. Sounds like the perfect reason to have some friends over to “decorate” the tree. Now you just have to decide…Merlot or Riesling tree???

