Do You Recognize This Bald Rogaine Thief???

Dearborn, Michigan police are seeking a bald man who stole seven boxes of the hair growth product Rogaine.

“The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for this crime as it is suspected he will continue committing this type of crime as 12-14 months of consistent use is needed to see results,” joked a press release the police department sent out today.

The man wore an “Air Force Dad” T-shirt during the robbery at 3:30 p.m. June 22 at a pharmacy on Warren near Wyoming, according to police.

Employees told police that the man, who is between 30 and 40 years old, entered the store and selected seven boxes of Rogaine.

He then put the Rogaine in a shopping bag, exited the store and entered an older model Chevrolet. He was last seen heading east on Warren Avenue.

“While this is not the most hair-raising crime, we must protect our retailers as these crimes drive up the retail costs for honest consumers,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.