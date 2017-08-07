Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Creamer Turns Your Morning Coffee Into Dessert
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 8:22 AM

It was just a few days ago that Krispy Kreme fulfilled our dreams by creating a Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut. There’s no way that anyone could ever top it, right? Wrong! International Delight just dropped a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup creamer, and we’ve never been more excited for our morning coffee.  Apparently, it’s only been spotted at Walmart, but you know we’re keeping an eye out for more locations, because mornings are hard and we deserve dessert all day, every day.

