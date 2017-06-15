How Your Relationship With Your Dad Changes

If you have a close relationship with your dad, you probably noticed the dynamics of your relationship have changed over the years.

Dad stood by your side through every stage of your life so far, and you surely appreciate it. Because of the numerous changes we experience from our 20s to our 30s, the way you and your father bond is bound to alter as well.

This isn’t a bad thing, though. It’s all part of growing as a person, and you and your dad are in it together.

So, even if you haven’t been taking notice, here are a few ways your relationship with your dad changes in your 20s versus your 30s.

1. You Don’t Call For Every Single Problem

In your 20s, you’re just getting your feet wet in adulting and every problem can seem detrimental. Naturally, you rely on your parents to help alleviate the struggle, because that’s who you’ve relied on your entire life.

In your 30s, you have much more experience with the whole adulting thing, and you only address major problems with Dad you haven’t had to deal with before.

2. Politics Are A Discussion, Not An Argument

Remember when you were so persistent to get your point across in your 20s, and maybe even thought it was the only view that mattered? Well, that mindset will most likely fade away in your 30s.

Don’t be surprised if you gracefully discuss what’s happening in the world with your Pop, just because.

3. You Respect Each Other’s Views On Life

You instill your own morals, but you’ll completely value your dad’s opinion by the time you make it to your 30s. You’ll try to understand how he came to that perspective, and respect it, for the most part.

You may have felt a little standoffish about those values in your 20s, because you never dug deeper for how they came about in the first place.

4. You Genuinely Ask For Advice, And Listen To It

Those old sayings and wise words can seemingly go through one ear and out the other when you’re in your raging 20s.

Sooner or later in your 30s, you realize those weren’t just voided words. They actually apply to parts of your life.

5. You’re Open About Your Discontent

In your 20s, you realize even your parents can sometimes rub you the wrong way, but you don’t know how to completely address it.

By the time you’re in your 30s, you feel enough like an established adult that you can discuss any issues with them. There’s no point in holding it all in, and hey, it’s your dad, so he probably didn’t even mean to offend you.

6. You Appreciate How He Raised You

In your 20s, you’re beginning to be introduced to all types of people in the world, and aligning their personalities with how they were raised.

In your 30s, you recognize how people’s circumstance and behaviors may have landed them in the positions they’re in today.

You might also have children of your own by this time, and understand any challenges of molding them into good people. You’ll be grateful you had an awesome backbone like your dad.

7. You Understand Dad Won’t Be Around Forever

As eerie and sad as this realization may be, it starts to settle in.

Because we’re all about living in the moment in our 20s, we may forget to stop and think about the people in our lives who aren’t quite as young as they used to be.

By the time you rise into your 30s, you understand you’re now entering the age your parents may have been raising you. This makes you appreciate time, and cherish the moments you have with your dad.

He’s now becoming to your children what his parents became to you — an incredible grandparent.

The relationship between a father and his child is timeless, but certainly goes through some changes. The one thing to keep in mind is you have each other, and that’s all that matters.

Source: elitedaily.com