The Le Sueur County Sheriff takes the unauthorized dumping of waste seriously.

The sheriff’s office announced today that they’re offering a $300 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for dumping a large pile of construction waste in a Waterville Township ditch.

The dump happened on June 6th on 470th Street, west of Highway 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook