River 105 Afternoon Host John Tesh Battling Cancer

You’d never know it by listening to his daily dose of Intelligence for Your Life on The River, but John Tesh has been fighting for his life. Two years ago, John got the frightening news from his doctor. He was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. We are happy to announce that with the help of a positive outlook, surgery and his faith…John is winning his cancer battle. In fact just last week John posted this message on social media– “The healing continues thanks to Connie, my family, MD Anderson, Dr. Chris Logothetis, Andrew Wommack, Jack Hibbs and ALL OF YOU! Your healing prayers are the spiritual meds that keep me on the air and on stage every week. This piece ties it together.” Click here for the story. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with John in the days to come.