River 105’s “Scratch & SKOL!” Season Tickets Giveaway
By Greg Travis
Jul 2, 2018 @ 12:39 PM

Last year’s Minnesota Vikings season left us hungry for more! And this year they are locked and re-loaded to go even further! 105-5 The River and Miller Lite want you to “Scratch and SKOL!” This is YOUR chance to win Vikings season tickets – that’s right, you’ll be at US Bank Stadium for every regular season home game to see the MIRACLE HAPPEN AGAIN!

 

Here is how to qualify: Pick up a scratch ticket inside select packages of Miller Lite, if your ticket says ‘QUALIFIER’, you will have a chance to win the regular season Vikings tickets at our Vikings Finale Party on Sept. 6th at Rounders Sports Bar & Grill.

 

You can also pre-register below with your qualifying game piece to be entered to win cool weekly prizes!

Scratch & SKOL Registration (For Qualifying Tickets Only)

 

All qualifying game pieces MUST be brought to the finale party. Scratch & Skol from Miller Lite and River 105.

 

Pick up Game Pieces at:

MGM Wine & Spirits – Commerce Dr. in North Mankato, Victory Dr. in Mankato, and Minnesota Ave in St Peter

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits – Adams St., Mankato

High Spirits Liquor – Stadium Rd., Mankato

PJ’s Liquor Emporium – Belgrade Ave., North Mankato

Joseph’s Off Sale Liquors – N 4th St., Mankato

Range Street Liquor – Range St., North Mankato

Riverfront Liquor – N Riverfront Dr., Mankato

Rush Liquor – Hoffman Rd., Mankato

Market Wine & Spirits – S Minnesota Ave., St Peter

Cub Foods – S Riverfront Dr., Mankato

Stadium Spirits–University Square, Mankato

 

