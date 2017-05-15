Rock N Roll Hall of Famer in New Pirates of Caribbean Movie

Paul McCartney has confirmed he will be taking to the high seas in the upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” with a short tweet Saturday.

“#PiratesLife,” the rock n’ roll legend wrote, alongside a character photo of him dressed in full pirate garb, dread locked beard, eye makeup and all.

The latest installment in the wildly successful franchise is due out May 26 and will be the first new “Pirates” flick since “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” was released in 2011. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, who starred in the first three “Pirates” movies but did not appear in “On Stranger Tides,” both return for the upcoming movie.

While there’s no word yet on which swashbuckling character McCartney will play, or how large his role will be, he’s currently listed as “Jail Guard 2” on IMDB. Though he’s best known for his work on stage, he has stepped in front of the camera before: he played a scripted version of himself in several Beatles films – including “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Help!” – and has made numerous appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” as well as lent his voice to comedy shows such as “The Simpsons.”

Source: NY Daily News