Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive

105-5 The River, The American Red Cross, and your Mankato Culver’s encourage you to donate blood at the annual Rock ‘N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive. It’s a week-long opportunity to help save lives, starting Tuesday, Sept. 12. All presenting blood donors will receive a coupon for a Give a Pint, Get a Pint of Culver’s Frozen Custard!

Tuesday, Sept. 12

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Culver’s

Madison Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Culver’s

Madison Ave.

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

American Red Cross

105 Homestead Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Culver’s

Commerce Dr.

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

American Red Cross

105 Homestead Dr.

Friday, Sept. 15

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

American Red Cross

105 Homestead Dr.

For appointments call 1-800-REDCROSS or register online at redcrossblood.org