Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 1, 2017 @ 12:27 PM

105-5 The River, The American Red Cross, and your Mankato Culver’s encourage you to donate blood at the annual Rock ‘N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive.  It’s a week-long opportunity to help save lives, starting Tuesday, Sept. 12.  All presenting blood donors will receive a coupon for a Give a Pint, Get a Pint of Culver’s Frozen Custard!

Tuesday, Sept. 12
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Culver’s
Madison Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 13
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Culver’s
Madison Ave.
12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
American Red Cross
105 Homestead Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 14
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Culver’s
Commerce Dr.
12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
American Red Cross
105 Homestead Dr.

Friday, Sept. 15
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
American Red Cross
105 Homestead Dr.

For appointments call 1-800-REDCROSS  or register online at redcrossblood.org

 

Related Content

Who Wants To Go The The Bank For The Gophers’...
Golden Gopher Football Is On The River
If You Drive One Of These 5 Vehicles…Keep It...
Healthy Hacks For Your 4th of July Picnic
A Sneak Peek at Stranger Things–Season 2
5 Tips for Bringing Food to the Party
Comments