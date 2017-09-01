Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive

105-5 The River, The American Red Cross, and your Mankato Culver’s encourage you to donate blood at the annual Rock ‘N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive. It’s a week-long opportunity to help save lives, starting Tuesday, Sept. 12. All presenting blood donors will receive a coupon for a Give a Pint, Get a Pint of Culver’s Frozen Custard!
Tuesday, Sept. 12
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Culver’s
Madison Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Culver’s
Madison Ave.
12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
American Red Cross
105 Homestead Dr.
Thursday, Sept. 14
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Culver’s
Commerce Dr.
12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
American Red Cross
105 Homestead Dr.
Friday, Sept. 15
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
American Red Cross
105 Homestead Dr.
For appointments call 1-800-REDCROSS or register online at redcrossblood.org