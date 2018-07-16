Rogue Steer Escapes The Waseca County Free Fair

Where’s the beef? Fortunately, safe back home after a daring escape from the Waseca County Free Fair.

Thursday night, while being walked by its owner, a steer at the fair ran away from it’s owner and from the fairgrounds. It’s believed the animal was spooked by lightening as it was en route to the Beef Cattle Show.

Waseca County Sheriff’s deputies responded a call around 8 p.m. of the 1,400 pound black Simmental beef steer running from the grounds. The steer fled west and crossed Highway 13 near 11th Avenue in Waseca. It was captured a short time later near the intersection of 2nd Street NW and 13th Avenue.

No injuries to the public or to the steer were reported.

The steer was taken back to it’s permanent home and will not return to the fair.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

