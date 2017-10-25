Scam Calls In St. Peter, New Ulm, Madelia & Mankato

A reminder to stay vigilant against scams from folks looking to get their hands on your cash.

In St. Peter, police say someone recently tried to convince an older resident that their grandchild was in jail and needed bail money sent via a wire service.

In Madelia, police say the IRS scam is circulating in the area, so if you receive an automated or live phone call from anyone claiming to be with the IRS, do not respond and do not give them any information.

In New Ulm, police recently took a report from a resident who said their called ID showed it was from the New Ulm Medical Center, but was not. This is what’s called a “spoof call,” where a computer is used to make it appear the call is coming from a local number so people will answer.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com