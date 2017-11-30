Scene Cleared At VINE In Mankato, Investigation Into Possible Shots Fired Continues

Authorities have now cleared the scene after a huge response following a report of possible shots fired at the VINE building at 421 East Hickory Street in Mankato.

Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says at 3:47 Wednesday afternoon a person in the building thought they heard two gun shots, locked themselves in an office or room and called police.

Area streets were blocked off as more than 30 units from Mankato Police, North Mankato Police, Blue Earth County Sheriff, Nicollet County Sheriff and the State Patrol responded, along with Gold Cross Ambulance.

Officers holding rifles were stationed outside as the building was put on lockdown, and other law enforcement swept the building floor by floor.

A group of around a dozen swimmers was shuttled next door to the Blue Earth County Government Center during the operation, while others who were in the building were moved to a safe area as their sections of the building were determined safe and escorted out as needed.

Around 5:15, the scene was cleared, area streets were reopened and the swimmers, wrapped in towels, were shuttled back to the building.

Commander Schisel says they found no evidence of shots being fired, such as holes or casings, but they will continue to investigate, including the review of surveillance video from the building.

