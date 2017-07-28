Scientific Study Names the 10 Most Attractive Male Celebs in the World

George Clooney has the world’s most handsome face, according to science. The actor was found to be 91.86 per cent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which for thousands of years was thought to hold the secret formula of perfection.

Digital face mapping has allowed scientists to test the theory that Clooney is the most handsome man in the world – and it turns out that we were right for all of these years, says Dr Julian De Silva (who carried out the experiment).

The system works by taking the average of 12 key markers over the whole face including lips, nose, eyes, eyebrows, chin, forehead and facial shape. The results are then compared against the Greek Golden Ratio of 1.618, which is considered the height of beauty.]

Coming in after Clooney was Bradley Cooper, followed by Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and David Beckham in fifth. See the list in full below.

Ryan Gosling took the award away for the most handsome nose, Harry Styles for the most handsome eyes and the best chin, while David Beckham scooped first place for having the most perfectly shaped face.

The 10 most handsome men in the world:

1. George Clooney

2. Bradley Cooper

3. Brad Pitt

4. Harry Styles

5. David Beckham

6. Will Smith

7. Idris Elba

8. Ryan Gosling

9. Zayn Malik

10. Jamie Foxx

Source: harpersbazaar.co.uk