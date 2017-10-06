Scientists Explain Why ‘The Monster Mash’ Is Best Halloween Song

The spooky season is comprised of a few time-honored traditions: jack-o-lanterns, people debating the merits of pumpkin spice lattes, and most importantly, “The Monster Mash.” Though the self-described “graveyard smash” was first released in 1962, the spooktacular tune has charmed kids and adults for decades. Now, a neuroscientist and a music theorist tell Inverse that from a scientific perspective, “The Monster Mash” is a certified banger and always will be.

While over 360 covers of “The Monster Mash” currently exist, data from Spotify confirms the Bobby “Boris” Pickett original is the “most seasonal song” on the streaming service, meaning it receives the biggest seasonal spike in listens of any song in the Spotify database; on Halloween 2015, the world collectively listened to 43,253 hours of “The Monster Mash” on the site. This is probably because while there’s no shortage of Christmas songs, there is only one Halloween song that is simultaneously a) a monster mash and b) a graveyard smash.

But why do people feel so passionately about a spooky little song from the ‘60s? According to Ethan Hein, a doctoral fellow in music education at NYU, part of “The Monster Mash’s” legacy could be due to a limited pool of Halloween jams, which is similar to what the Spotify data suggests.

“Maybe we like it because we don’t have a lot of good Halloween songs,” Hein tells Inverse. “It’s like, “Thriller,” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” and that’s about it.”

Part of what makes “The Monster Mash” stand out, though, is that it’s the precise opposite of what you’d expect from a Halloween song. While there are elements of “horror” in the song — e.g. a ghoulish narrator’s voice, allusions to Frankenstein and other monsters — the structure of the song is quite playful.