Scientists Trying To Develop Super-Nutritious Pizza

Researchers at a lab are currently trying to create a super nutritious low-cal pizza that packs plenty of vitamins – but also tastes great.

Dan Schmitz, an executive of Abbott Laboratories, is leading the team that’s working to create this amazing food.

His goal is to have people eating healthy. But instead of trying to convince people to eat healthy food that they don’t find tasty, he thinks it will be easier – and more effective – to create health food that people actually want to eat.

From the point of view of these scientists, flavor always wins, so they’re working hard to make pizza the superfood of the future.

Source: Business Insider