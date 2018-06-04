Search Continues For Missing Sleepy Eye Man

A 73-year-old Sleepy Eye man has been reported missing.

The Brown County Sheriff’s office says that a missing person report was filed for Vincent Hugo Mathiowetz Sunday afternoon with the Sleepy Eye Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., a vehicle belonging to Mathiowetz was located about three and a half miles south of Sleepy Eye at a Cottonwood River boat landing on Highway 4 .

Various local law enforcement agencies joined in a search of the area, assisted by the Minnesota DNR and a drone provided by Bolton and Menk.

Mathiowetz has been recorded as a missing person.

No foul play is suspected. Search efforts resume today.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

