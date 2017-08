105-5 The River wants to send you to see Jim Gaffigan, one of the funniest men in America, at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Saturday, August 26th. Listen to The Breakfast Club with Greg & John Friday morning at 7:10 for details on how you can win 1 of 2 pairs of tickets. Hot Pockets not included. (If you love Jim Gaffigan, you’ll get the joke!)