Sephora Is Going to Have a New Deal Every Week Until November

Sephora is now offering a new slate of discounts every week until Nov. 1.

The cosmetics seller backed by LMVH will be featuring weekly deals dubbed the “Weekly Wow” through the fall, according to its Facebook page. Details of each deal will be announced every Thursday.

This week, Sephora is offering 50% off its five best-selling palettes for eyes and face. That means makeup from Tarte, Stila, and Anastasia Beverly Hills that usually retails for up to $50 is now on sale for about $20.

The palette deals are available both online and in stores.

Details about future deals, including what items will be on sale and how much they will be marked down, were not immediately available, according to Glamour.

Sephora, a one-stop shop for makeup lovers, has also introduced new lines of makeup as it seeks out a broader consumer base. The cosmetics company announced last week it would add ColourPop, an online makeup line that sells liquid lipsticks for $6, to its shelves.

Source: time.com