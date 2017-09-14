Serena Shares First Baby Photo

Serena Williams shared the first photo of her baby daughter and revealed the child’s name. The tennis star and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed the arrival of their daughter earlier this month and Serena spent a week in the hospital due to some complications. Yesterday, Serena shared a photo of the baby on Instagram and announced her full name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena is said to be doing well and hopes to return to the tennis court in time for the Australian Open in January.

Source: newser.com