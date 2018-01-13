Set The Hook
By Jeff Spence
|
Jan 13, 2018 @ 8:54 AM
Ice fishing fans, do we have a deal for you. The boss has contacted his friends at the Lake of the Woods premium resort – Ballard’s and has secured 4 day-3 night Winter Walleye trips that includes luxury motor coach from Mankato, lodging in cabins, guided ice fishing in spacious heated fish houses and 3 meals a day. The ‘Set the Hook with Spence’ discounted price is $550, departing  March 11th. This will go fill fast as the boss has a limit on how many can board the motor coach. Set the Hook with Spence at Ballard’s this March.
Phone: 218-634-1849 or 800-776-2675

