Several Puppies Need Homes: Allegedly Abandoned By Eagle Lake Woman

Several of the puppies that were allegedly abandoned by an Eagle Lake woman are still in need of homes.

Eight puppies were taken from the residence of Jodi Redford last month and brought to Premier Veterinary Center in Mankato. Most have been adopted, but three still need to find families.

Their mother is also expected to be put up for adoption as early as today. She’s a black colored retriever, who may also have some collie.

Those interested can contact Premier at (507) 345-3887 or Mending Spirits at (507) 479-1402.

The dogs were allegedly left behind by 44-year-old Jodi Redford, who’s been charged with animal mistreatment. When they were rescued in mid-September, police say the residence was at 95 degrees, dog urine and feces was everywhere, and there was no food or water for the animals.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com