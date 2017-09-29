SEX AND THE CITY: Third Movie Cancelled!

There’s bad news for Sex and the City fans. The long-awaited third movie is not happening after all — and it may be Kim Cattrall‘s fault.

Sarah Jessica Parker burst everyone’s bubble yesterday when she told Extra, “It’s over…we’re not doing it.” She added, “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

According to The Daily Mail, the film was about three weeks away from the start of shooting when it was shelved. Word is that Cattrall’s outrageous demands were the problem. She reportedly refused to do the movie unless Warner Brothers agreed to produce other movies she had in development.

