Shocking Abuse Allegations At Eagle Lake Day Care

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) has shut down a pair of day care providers on North Agency Street in Eagle Lake, outlining a list of shocking allegations of abuse.

The license of Mary Huber and her daughter-in-law Angela Huber was revoked as of Monday, after having been suspended for the last three months while their day care facility was under investigation by Blue Earth County Human Services.

In the letter of revocation, the DHS says the following violations by Mary Huber related to corporal punishment were determined:

o Holding a child’s face in a pool to the point where the child was coughing and asking for help. o Tying rope around a child’s hands and pulling the child around the yard over rough surfaces. o Slapping a child’s face and hand when the child attempted to intervene on behalf of another child who was being punished. o Flicking a child on the face. o Routinely subjecting children in care to corporal punishment by spanking children, including requiring children to pull down their pants to be spanked. o Banging children’s heads against the wall when they stood in the corner for time out. o Putting a running vacuum to the ear of a child who had chronic ear infections and ear surgery and then struck the child on the head with the vacuum cleaner hose when the child asked her to stop. o Sitting on a child’s head and then directing other children in care to sit on the child’s head because the child accidentally fell on another child in care.

In addition, DHS says Mary Huber subjected children in care to emotional abuse by: