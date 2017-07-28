SIMONE BILES: Doped on Drugs for Wisdom Teeth
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 28, 2017 @ 5:38 AM

Simone Biles just released a video that ought to go viral.

Her family recorded Simone coming out of wisdom teeth surgery. The anesthesia drugs made her goofy. She tweeted the hilarious moment.

With her mouth stuffed with gauze, she hallucinated driving a big rig truck. Simone motioned with her hands as she turned the steering wheel. Then attempted to make a honking sound as she pressed down on the make-believe horn.

Off-camera, you can hear her family members laugh so hard they probably peed their pants.

Related Content

The Coolest Video You’ll See All Week–...
The New Must-Have Item For Cheddar Bay Biscuit Lov...
Who’s More Likely To Forgive A Cheater–...
Flipper Steals An iPad!
Get Off Your Phone!
Obama Reads Mean Tweets
Comments