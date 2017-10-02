Six Arrested In Juvenile Prostitution Sting In Madison Lake

Surprising news out of Madison Lake today regarding the weekend prostitution sting there. Authorities are now saying that they have made six arrests. Police say the operation took place on Saturday as law enforcement used the Internet to pose as prostitutes where the 6 suspects agreed to buy sex for money or narcotics. One individual fled during the operation and remains at large. Names have not been released, but the Blue Earth County Jail roster shows five people being held on prostitution charges. Investigator Marc Chadderdon says from posting the one ad online, police received calls and text messages from over 150 different individuals. Our partners at southernminnesotanews.com have more details on this story.