Slapping A Co-Worker Could Get Mankato Woman Slapped With A Felony
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 5:57 AM

A Mankato woman is facing felony charges after she apparently admitted to police she slapped a coworker who tried to take an item that belonged to her.

Twenty-six-year-old Breanna Mae Gehring was charged with two counts of felony assault after a team leader at her workplace called police for the incident.  According to the criminal complaint, the team leader told police she stood between the two women to make sure that no further assault took place.

Gehring has at least two other convictions for assault: one from August 2016 and another from January 2017.  Both convictions were in Blue Earth County.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

5 Tips To Burglar-Proof Your House Personal Grooming At Your Desk Is A No-No! Navy Finally Allows Women to Let Their Hair Down Peanut Butter and Jelly-Inspired Hair Color Is the Latest Trend 95-Year-Old Air Force Veteran Show Little Boy How to Be Brave STUDY: Women Are More Likely to Engage in Distracted Driving
Comments