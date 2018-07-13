Slapping A Co-Worker Could Get Mankato Woman Slapped With A Felony

A Mankato woman is facing felony charges after she apparently admitted to police she slapped a coworker who tried to take an item that belonged to her.

Twenty-six-year-old Breanna Mae Gehring was charged with two counts of felony assault after a team leader at her workplace called police for the incident. According to the criminal complaint, the team leader told police she stood between the two women to make sure that no further assault took place.

Gehring has at least two other convictions for assault: one from August 2016 and another from January 2017. Both convictions were in Blue Earth County.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

