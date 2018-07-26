Small Town MN Man Has Throat Slit by His Female Houseguest

Larry Holm was on the phone, sitting in his recliner at his home in Laporte, Minnesota on Saturday when he felt someone come up behind him.

It was Janelle Nicole Rex, a 32-year-old homeless woman who occasionally stayed with him despite the fact they didn’t really like each other.

She’s alleged to have grabbed the top of the recliner, reached around Holm’s body and slit his throat from ear to ear using a folding knife.

“What the hell did you do to me?” Holm asked Rex, according to a criminal complaint. Rex apologized, but was smiling as she did so, and then tried to stab him in the abdomen.

Holm managed to knock the knife from her hands, at which point she fled and he called police. Officers arrived to find him holding towels around his neck with blood everywhere. He was airlifted to a hospital a short time later.

He thought he was going to die. He’d placed a call to his ex-wife identifying Rex as his attacker, and also said: “I don’t think I’m gonna make it. I’m starting to get weak. Um, I love you. And tell the kids that I love them.”

Fortunately, the cut had missed Holm’s carotid artery, though he still required more than 20 stitches. As he was being wheeled into the air ambulance, Holm spotted Rex on a nearby road, and shouted: “That’s her!”

A neighbor meanwhile said they’d received an unexpected visit from a blood-soaked Rex on Saturday, who told him, “I cut him” and “I cut Larry … he’s bleeding next door.”

When he was released from hospital the next evening, Holm said he and Rex had a brief disagreement over some appliances and “didn’t particularly like each other.”

He said he knows Rex because she had previously dated his son, “is homeless, and stays in residences nearby often, including his.”

Rex has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st degree assault.

Source: bringmethenews.com

