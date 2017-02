Sean Spicer has responded to Melissa McCarthy‘s epic impression of the White House Press Secretary on SNL. In an interview with Extra at the Super Bowl, Spicer said he thought it was a really “funny” show but he felt that the actress “could dial back” a bit. He also advised the Ghostbusters star to “slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.” This clip has been viewed 14 million times as of Monday night.