Is Someone Snooping Through Your Phone?

Someone you know could be snooping through your phone. In fact, according to a new survey, 1-out-of-3 people admit to secretly spying on a loved one’s phone – scrolling through text messages, photos, and emails.

Granted, there are some who might say that couples should be an open book. So, checking their phone to see who called shouldn’t count as “snooping,” because they shouldn’t have anything to hide, right? But most experts agree that if you feel a need to go through a partner’s messages, you probably have a major problem with trust.

That’s the word from Thomas Merrill, a clinical psychologist who specializes in relationships. He says that any time you look through someone’s phone without their permission – it’s spying, and loving partners don’t spy on each other. And if you’re on the receiving end of that spying, there are now ways to make your phone snoop-proof.

Like the iPhone app: Who Snooped. After it’s activated, if anyone slides the unlock-screen button – boom – the app takes a picture of them and a message pops up that says “Stop Snooping.” It costs a dollar on iTunes.

The Hidden Eye app for Android works the same way. It snaps a picture of anyone who incorrectly enters your passcode. But you can put the app in stealth mode, so the snooper has no idea they're secretly getting busted.

And, if you want to know exactly what someone wanted to see on your phone? The iTrust app will tell you. It records a video of the snooper's every move on your phone, like them opening your text messages, or photos. It costs a buck on iTunes.

But let’s get back to your relationship for a second. Couples therapist Dr. Merrill says – whether you’re the snooper or the snoopee – you need to have a conversation about your trust issues. Otherwise no amount of snooping is going to fix the fact that your relationship’s in trouble.