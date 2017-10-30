Sorry Ladies…Kevin On This Is Us Is OFF The Market

The This Is Us star tied the knot with actress Chrishell Stause on Saturday.
“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!”Stause told People.
The wedding took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. Hartley’s TV mom Mandy Moore was one of the first guests to arrive and looked gorgeous in a black dress, E! News has learned.
The groom wore a navy tuxedo and a bow tie, while the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier dress with spaghetti straps and a big pouffy feathered skirt that revealed part of her legs. She also wore her hair pulled back. Her bridesmaids wore pink gowns.
During the vows, Stause promised to always be there for Hartley “just like the Dodgers in the World Series,” spurring laughs.
At the reception, they danced to The Contours’ “Do you Love Me” and the crowd went crazy.
Back in Jan. 2014, a rep for Stause confirmed that Hartley and Stause were dating after they were spotted walking the red carpet together at an event in Los Angeles. The next year, the couple took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged. Since then, we’ve seen 40-year-old Hartley and 36-year-old Stause walk the red carpet together on a number of occasions.
Mostly recently, the couple attended the Emmys in September where This Is Us was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.
This is the second marriage for Hartley, who was previously married to actress Lindsay Korman. The duo tied the knot in May 2004 and welcomed a daughter, Isabella Hartley, that summer. The couple split in 2012.
Earlier this month, Hartley dished about how much he was looking forward to marrying Stause. “I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife. I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together,” Hartley told Us Weekly. “I love that, but I’m actually really looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years. It’s going to be great.”
Congratulations to the couple!