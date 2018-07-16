Southern Minnesota Trio Wows Judges on America’s Got Talent

A trio of Minnesota friends wowed the judges on “America’s Got Talent” last week with their intricate Rube Goldberg machine.

Calling themselves Hamster Wheel, St. Olaf College physics professor Jason Engbrecht and alumni Bryce Danielson and Christian Weeks made their debut on national TV this past week.

The trio are makers of Rube Goldberg machines – overly-complicated, domino-effect style contraptions used to perform simple tasks.

Their latest creation took them 300 hours to make, and left three out of the four judges suitably impressed enough to give them the green light to go through to the next round.

Good luck Hamster Wheel!

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook