Southern MN Floral Shop Allegedly Refuses Service To Same Sex Couple
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 18, 2017 @ 11:03 AM

Scott Cameron and Mark Remfert are planning their wedding.  When it came time to order flowers for the ceremony, the couple says that a Brown County business allegedly refused to help them because they are a same sex couple.  Scott says the inquiry was made last week at Springfield Floral.  He now lives in St. Paul, but grew up in Springfield and says he sought out Springfield Floral to support a local business from his home town.  When called for comment on this story, here’s what staff told southernminnesotanews.com.

