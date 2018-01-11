Spend Valentine’s Day in Paris for $421 Round Trip

Impress your date this Valentine’s Day by ditching the flowers and boxes of chocolate in favor of a wildly romantic trip to Paris!

Wednesday, The Flight Deal found a round-trip flight to one of the most romantic cities on Earth for $421 (more expensive than a Hallmark card, sure, but still cheaper than diamonds). The discounted fares to Paris, on sale with United, are available from the New York City area throughout the month of February, including Valentine’s Day.

Travelers can spend a week strolling hand-in-hand down the City of Light’s cobblestone streets, sipping wine on the banks of the River Seine, and admiring the Eiffel Tower as it twinkles in the nighttime.

If a warm-weather getaway seems more enticing, take your significant other on a holiday to Rome ($381), Ibiza ($424) or the Greek capital of Athens ($471).

And you don’t have to be located on the East Coast to take advantage of these impressive deals from St. Cupid. Los Angeles-based lovers can fly to Paris for $486 round-trip during Valentine’s Day, while steamy Mexican destinations like San José del Cabo, Cancun, and Puerto Vallarta can be reached starting at $166 round-trip.

To find the perfect Valentine’s Day getaway from your home airport, use KAYAK’s Explore tool to find swoon-worthy flight deals in your budget.

