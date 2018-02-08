Spice Girls Reunion Is A Go!

A world tour is in the works for the Spice Girls reunion! That’s what fans really, really want.

Initial reports had the five women reuniting for a greatest hits album, TV shows and endorsement deals. TMZ now indicates there will be a series of concerts in Europe and later in the fall across the United States.

There are at least 15 reasons why the reunion is happening: each of them is taking home 15 million dollars. Plus, Victoria Beckham negotiated an “I do not have to sing” clause in her contract.

The Spice Girls will not record any new songs. For the moment, a residency in Las Vegas has not been considered. They might want to measure the demand during this year’s world tour before committing long-term in Vegas.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook