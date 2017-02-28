Pennies at the Pump

March is St. Jude Month and Shell on Lor Ray and Shell on Third are donating pennies at the pump for each gallon of gas sold during March to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Help end childhood cancer and participate with Pennies at the Pump.

March is St. Jude Month in Mankato and North Mankato. Our local hospitality association has teamed up with us and crafted two cocktails with $1 from each sold going to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can purchase the Memphis Miracle or the St. Jude at:

American Bar and Grill, B&L Bar, Blaschko’s Embassy Bar and Grill, Boathouse Grill and Bar, Big Dog, Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill, Charley’s Restaurant, Chopp’s, Green Mill, Grizzly’s, Hobber’s, Jonny B’s, Kingpins, Mapleton Muni, Mully’s on Madison, Pappageorge, Patrick’s, Pub 500, Rapid Rick’s, Red Rocks, Rounders Sports Bar and Grill, Searles Bar and Grill, Spinners Bar and Grill, Woods Grill and Bar