St. Peter Landlord Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Tenants

A landlord accused of sexually assaulting his tenants has been charged in Nicollet County Court.

Fifty-five-year-old Mark Michael Osborne of St. Peter faces four counts of gross misdemeanor 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of prostitution-patron hire, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they received a complaint on May 25th from a female in her 30’s who rented an apartment from Osborne at a farm he owned. The woman told police she’d been sexually assaulted by the Osborne. Another female tenant also in her 30’s later told investigators she’d also been touched inappropriately by Osborne.

Investigators say Osbourne was accused of consistently grabbing and touching the women. He also allegedly purchased a vehicle for a female and offered to take sexual favors for payment.

His first court appearance is July 24.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

