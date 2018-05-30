St. Peter Passes Tobacco 21

St. Peter has joined a growing list of cities in Minnesota to raise the purchasing age for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The St. Peter City Council last night voted on the proposed Tobacco 21 ordinance for a second time. The first vote at their April meeting resulted in a tie since one council member was absent.

This time the vote passed with a 4-3 vote.

According to the Mankato Free Press, Council members John Kvamme, Jeff Brand, and Stephen Grams voted for the ordinance. Jerry Pfeifer and Mayor Chuck Zieman voted against it.

A written request by Brand and Kvamme was made after the meeting to place the issue on the agenda for a future council meeting.

The ordinance will take effect on August 1st.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

