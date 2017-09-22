Starbucks Reveals Brand-New Maple Pecan Latte

Fall has just recently arrived but it’s safe to say that we, as a nation, are already reaching our max when it comes to pumpkin spice. Not only did Starbucks host a weekend-long Facebook livestream to gear up for the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte to its menu, but it seems like literally every snack brand, Etsy shop, and all-natural deodorant company has also taken advantage of our collective pumpkin spice obsession and released products inspired by the autumn-y flavor. Fortunately, Starbucks has a new product that will cure you of your pumpkin spice fatigue.

On Thursday, the coffee chain announced a brand new beverage that’s sure to give the PSL a run for its money as the falliest of fall drinks. According to a press release, the Maple Pecan Latte is “inspired by classic fall flavors and the iconic changing leaves of the season,” and “features warming notes of maple syrup, pecan and brown butter,” which combine perfectly with Starbucks’ own espresso blend. It sounds like the new drink is basically a slice of pecan pie in a cup.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has dabbled in maple flavoring. Not only have Canadian stores previously offered a Maple Macchiato, but the Cascara Latte, which made its debut earlier this year, also has “a nice dark brown sugar and maple flavor,” according to a press release.

As if this delicious-sounding addition to the Starbs menu isn’t a perfect enough kickoff to fall, the company has yet another seasonal trick up its sleeve. Starting Friday, Starbucks outposts around the country will be stocked with the newest iteration of their limited edition fall-themed hot beverage cups. According to the release, this year’s cups come in “some of the most popular color tones of the fall season.” As seen in the pictures below, the cups are available in autumnal jewel tones like aqua and burnt orange, and feature blank white circles on the side instead of Starbucks’ ubiquitous green mermaid logo — so you can get creative and pencil in your own fall-themed logos on your cup, if you’re so inclined.

Source: teenvogue.com